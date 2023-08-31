Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,720,000,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.