California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.2 %

MBUU opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

