California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,667,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,665,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

