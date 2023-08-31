California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 724,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

