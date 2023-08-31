California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Beauty Health

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beauty Health news, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $819.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.