California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.98 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

