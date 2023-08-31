California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $20,908,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of AVID opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

