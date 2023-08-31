California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

