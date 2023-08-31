California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

