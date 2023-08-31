California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.