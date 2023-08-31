California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 176 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NBR opened at $111.92 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.