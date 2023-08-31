California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,461 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $12,870,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in NOW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 264,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOW by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.62. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

