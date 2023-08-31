California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,465 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.7 %

HLX stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

