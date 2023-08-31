California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 259 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 32,384 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,875,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFT

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.