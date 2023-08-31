California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 264 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

