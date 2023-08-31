California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 287 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MED opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $934.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

