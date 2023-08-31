California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 616 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at $5,053,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 796,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $289,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

