California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 950 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,079,000.

AGIO opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $303,962.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $324,693.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $399,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $303,962.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $1,645,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

