California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,871 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2,091.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 807,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 770,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

CDE opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.55. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

