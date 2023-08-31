Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$193.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$193.38.
CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$193.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
