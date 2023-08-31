Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.