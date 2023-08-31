CLSA Increases PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $114.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target raised by CLSA from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of PDD opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

