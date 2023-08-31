Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 814.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,939,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,574,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coastal Financial

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.