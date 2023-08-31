ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.53) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

