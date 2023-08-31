Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1,517.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

