Craig Hallum Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

