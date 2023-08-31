Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $502.03 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $576.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average of $474.37.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,248,222.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,278 shares of company stock worth $46,362,841. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

