Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

