Cypress Funds LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.3% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

