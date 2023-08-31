Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 171,327 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,131 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Up 0.6 %

DLX opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.