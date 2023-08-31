Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Employers by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

