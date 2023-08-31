Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ERII opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

