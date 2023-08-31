Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

