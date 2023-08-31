Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.