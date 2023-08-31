Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $18,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $11,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

