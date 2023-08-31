GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) vs. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Critical Contrast

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences -1,521.00% -374.26% -122.78% Arcellx N/A -46.20% -25.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences $10.20 million 4.45 -$167.05 million ($1.14) -0.26 Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($3.96) -8.97

Risk & Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenLight Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenLight Biosciences and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arcellx 0 0 10 0 3.00

GreenLight Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,485.98%. Arcellx has a consensus price target of $53.42, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than Arcellx.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats Arcellx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

FUNR manufactures and sells all-natural juice beverages. Its products include pomegranate cranberry, wild berry and passion fruit-orange. The company was founded by Alex C. Procopio on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.