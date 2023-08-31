Head to Head Comparison: VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Rivals

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 672 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 229.29 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.25 billion $28.50 million 54.38

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VinFast Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 862 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.87%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

