Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $727,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

