HSBC Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $126.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

