Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 639 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 39,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

