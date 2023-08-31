Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 592,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

