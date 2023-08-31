JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $54.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.58.
Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
JD opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. JD.com has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.10.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
