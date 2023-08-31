Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 151 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 22,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 170,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 241,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

