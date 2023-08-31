JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $10.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,617,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after purchasing an additional 729,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

