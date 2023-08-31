JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Realty Income (NYSE:O) Target Price to $69.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.18.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
