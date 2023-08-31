Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $229.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.