Kalos Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 553 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 553 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $328.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.13 and a 200-day moving average of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

