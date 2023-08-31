Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $328.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

