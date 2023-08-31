Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

