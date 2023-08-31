Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.